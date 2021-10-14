118,350 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 118,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SLM by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,722,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $2,685,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.38. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.