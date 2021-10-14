44,003 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 6.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

