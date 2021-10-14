Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 170,996 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,996 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in The AES during the second quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The AES during the second quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in The AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The AES by 32.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -114.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.