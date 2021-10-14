Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

PSK opened at $43.30 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

