Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,689 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1,670.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fluor by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 19.9% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 256,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of FLR opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

