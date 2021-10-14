Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3,843.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $84,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,546 shares of company stock worth $1,458,629 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

