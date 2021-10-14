Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 10,267.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $113.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

