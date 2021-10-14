Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,524 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $255.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

