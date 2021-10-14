Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 1,104.8% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

RYKKY opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

