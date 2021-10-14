Short Interest in Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Increases By 1,000.0%

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
PKSGY opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Parkson Retail Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.
About Parkson Retail Group
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Parkson Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkson Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.