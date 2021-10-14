Short Interest in Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Increases By 1,000.0%

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

PKSGY opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Parkson Retail Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Get Parkson Retail Group alerts:

About Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Parkson Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkson Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.