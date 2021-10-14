BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,863,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRTX opened at $0.00 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

