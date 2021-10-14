Entegris, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

Entegris has raised its dividend payment by 357.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.84. Entegris has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

