Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $12.98 million and $22,870.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00094826 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00021936 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005877 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

