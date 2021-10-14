Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 25,490.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $258.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $189.92 and a 12-month high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

