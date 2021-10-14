Axa S.A. Sells 33,000 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.24% of Herman Miller worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

