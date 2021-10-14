Axa S.A. Buys 38,713 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 157.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 110,182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.