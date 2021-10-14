Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 84.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.