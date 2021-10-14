Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.19. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -131.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

