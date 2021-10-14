Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Wipro stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wipro stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

