FY2021 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Lifted by Analyst

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

