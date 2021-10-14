Aptiv PLC Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of APTV opened at $164.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average of $151.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.