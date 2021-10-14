Analysts Set Expectations for AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.53.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $228.30 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

