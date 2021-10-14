Piper Sandler Comments on Falcon Minerals Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLMN. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

FLMN opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $539.84 million, a PE ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

