Oppenheimer Comments on CME Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $204.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.47. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 48,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in CME Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

