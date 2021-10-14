B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRBK. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,138 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

