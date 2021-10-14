Axa S.A. Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 45.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

