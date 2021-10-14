Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,749 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

AEM stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.