Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 24,469 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of LPL Financial worth $175,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

