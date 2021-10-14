Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 172,910 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172,910 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $194,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,393,000 after buying an additional 538,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 153,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 74,555 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,470,000. GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,760,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,077,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -424.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.