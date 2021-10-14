Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $181,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,803 shares of company stock worth $45,679,690 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

