Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,420,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Elanco Animal Health worth $187,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

