Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of Lincoln National worth $201,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of LNC opened at $71.11 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

