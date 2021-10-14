Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 953,421 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Apartment Income REIT worth $1,055,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after buying an additional 590,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,374,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,798,000 after buying an additional 436,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.28.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 101.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

