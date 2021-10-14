Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 298,713 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Comerica worth $1,106,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Comerica by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,105,000 after purchasing an additional 176,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.43 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

