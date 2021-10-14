Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.11% of Trex worth $1,074,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,061,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX stock opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

