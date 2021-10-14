5,141 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $63.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

