7,964 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

WY opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

