Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,341 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $316.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

