Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

