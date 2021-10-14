Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $7.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Endo International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 161,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth $941,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENDP opened at $4.12 on Monday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $962.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The business had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

