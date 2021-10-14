Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $446.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $451.78.
PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PAYC stock opened at $516.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $521.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
