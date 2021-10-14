Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $446.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $451.78.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC stock opened at $516.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $521.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.