BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $20.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of BCRX opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 722,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

