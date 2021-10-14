Traders Purchase Large Volume of Dun & Bradstreet Put Options (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,015 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 557% compared to the average volume of 611 put options.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after buying an additional 3,168,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after buying an additional 501,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536,922 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after buying an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,599,000 after buying an additional 1,394,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

