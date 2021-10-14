Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Receives Buy Rating from Univest Sec

Univest Sec reissued their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PXS opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

