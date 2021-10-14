Traders Purchase Large Volume of Global X Uranium ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 26,447 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 159% compared to the average daily volume of 10,203 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URA. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 296,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

