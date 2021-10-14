First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 830% compared to the typical volume of 645 put options.

Shares of FXH opened at $115.84 on Thursday. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $128.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average is $117.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $69,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

