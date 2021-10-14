NEXT.coin Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,739.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $603.75 or 0.01045655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.75 or 0.00337287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.00302591 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013235 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00036209 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.