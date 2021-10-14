Swerve Hits Market Cap of $9.25 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00217259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00096673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,682,214 coins and its circulating supply is 15,465,210 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

