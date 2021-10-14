B. Riley Weighs in on Landsea Homes Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LSEA stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 296,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $3,098,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

