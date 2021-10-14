Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.13 Billion Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,370,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.44% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $1,132,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

